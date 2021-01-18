Girls who ran five red lights on motorbike identified thanks to social media

TWO minors who were riding a motorbike, failed to stop at several traffic lights and uploaded the video to social media have been identified by the police.

Cordoba Local Police have identified the two young girls who ran five red lights and did not respect the priority of pedestrians at a zebra crossing.

They uploaded the video live to one of their social media profiles between January 5 and 6 between the confluence of Calle Campo Madre de Dios and Calle Campo de San Anton, ending their route by Avenida de Barcelona at the junction with Calle Tras la Puerta.

As reported in a press release issued by the City Council, the Local Police have informed the parents of both minors of the events which constitute an alleged continuous crime against traffic safety by the driver, which has been communicated to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.

The passenger shared the video to her TikTok account where she had thousands of views and police were able to consult data from the municipal register and located both minors. The father of the girl who uploaded the video, who is popular on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, is a doctor at a hospital in Cordoba.

Her social media accounts have been inundated with messages criticising her actions.

