Georgian Foreign Minister receives warm welcome in Madrid

THE Georgian Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani has met with his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya in Madrid today (January 18) to boost bilateral ties.

The two ministers emphasised the importance of the strong coordination of partners and international friendships to overcome the crisis caused by the global pandemic and reviewed preparation for the continued tight coordination in these directions.

Ministers confirmed the strong partnership between Georgia and Spain and noted Spain’s strong support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The conversation also touched upon the process of European and Euro-Atlantic integration in Georgia and Minister Zalkaliani confirmed the Georgian government’s decision to lodge an application to join the European Union in 2024.

Following this meeting, the Georgian Foreign Minister is due to meet other Spanish Ministers as well HM King Felipe VI.

