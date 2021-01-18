G7 Summit Could Boost Visit Cornwall By £50m.

Visit Cornwall estimates that hosting the international G7 leaders’ summit in the county in June will bring a £50 million economic boost. The three-day international event will see leaders from the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US, as well as invited leaders from Australia, India, and South Korea, attend.

World leaders are set to stay at the Tregenna Castle Resort at Corbis Bay, with neighbouring St Ives and other sites in Cornwall, such as Falmouth, hosting international delegates and media.

Malcolm Bell, chief executive of Visit Cornwall said: “The G7 Leaders’ summit will shine a spotlight on our very special place and the worldwide exposure is a promotion we could never buy. It will showcase the beauty of Cornwall and provide an opportunity to highlight our heritage, culture and the connections to each country, which will help drive increased numbers of international visitors to Cornwall over the next decade.”

“This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the best of Cornwall and the UK on the world stage and to build our strength and prosperity at home,” said Cornwall Council leader Julian German.

“We want a lasting legacy that maximises inward investment, translating our moment on the global stage into trade. A legacy that helps Cornwall bounce forward and make its full contribution to the country’s ambitions in areas like space and satellite, floating offshore wind and other sources of clean energy, and globally significant geo-resources including lithium to power our future,” he added.

