French Drug Trafficker Arrested In Marbella

FRENCH drug trafficker arrested in a shopping centre in Marbella

National Police in Marbella have arrested a 36-year-old French man on suspicion of drug trafficking offences after 1.54 kilos of hashish was discovered in the boot of a car parked in a shopping centre.

Following a tip-off from the UDyCo Narcotics from the Fuengirola Local Commissioner, police began tailing the suspect, who was spotted several times retrieving keys from under the wheel arch of the parked car. He would habitually open the car, have a look around inside, and lack it again without driving it anywhere.

Officers intercepted the suspect as he eventually prepared to drive off with the drugs, and discovered the hashish hidden in three sports bags. Investigators believe he intended to traffic the haul to France.

