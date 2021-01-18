Rincon de la Victoria is launching free workshops to help tackle drug and other addictions.

SINCE October 2020, the ‘Town Against Drugs’ Information and Advisory Service has carried out 80 projects and initiatives mainly aimed at young people who show problems of abuse – a figure the Town Hall says has increased due to confinement.

And now the town council’s Department of Social Welfare has announced the start of a series of free workshops for January and February, related to the prevention of drug dependence and addictions to new technologies.

Deputy mayor, Elena Aguilar, said: “These workshops are aimed at promoting healthy habits and preventing the consumption of toxic substances, focusing on our young people as the most vulnerable groups.”

Informative talks will be given on the prevention of cannabis use aimed at tutors and students, along with the digital risks of using the internet, social networks, video games, online gaming, and sports betting.

The ‘Towns Against Drugs’ initiative will run until April 30 at a cost of €34,000 co-funded by the Junta de Andalucia.

To find out more, email ciudadesantelasdrogas@rincondelavictoria.es or call 952 918 292.

