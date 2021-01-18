Fragile Italian Government Facing Critical Votes in Parliament.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte faces two days of parliamentary votes that will decide if his fragile coalition can cling to power or has lost its majority, pushing the country into even deeper political turmoil. Conte will address the lower house today, Monday, and the upper house, the Senate, on Tuesday about the future of his government after a junior partner quit the cabinet in a row over his handling of the twin coronavirus and economic crises.

-- Advertisement --



It is understood that votes will be held in both chambers, with Conte struggling to fill the hole left by the defection of former premier Matteo Renzi and his small Italia Viva party. Attention is especially focused on the 321-seat Senate, where Conte could be 10 votes short of an absolute majority after his efforts to persuade centrists in opposition ranks to rally to his side looked to have failed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Fragile Italian Government Facing Critical Votes in Parliament”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.