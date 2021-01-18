A MAN, 24, has been sentenced to four years in prison for the sexual abuse of his sister who eventually took her own life in Teruel in 2019.

-- Advertisement --



She lived with her mother and step-father, the accused, and another four siblings and step-siblings when she was admitted to a local hospital after having attempted to commit suicide in 2018.

She revealed that she was sexually abused by her step-brother from the age of 14 and was diagnosed with severe depression.

In 2019, she said goodbye to her friends and relatives on social media and jumped from a local bridge. She asked her parents to forgive her and said she was sorry she had not lived up to their expectations. She made no reference to the abuse, nor did she blame anyone, despite her parents having admitted that they knew she had been abused.

An autopsy revealed that she had been repeatedly sexually abused since childhood and that this had continued up to just hours before she took her own life.

Despite this, her step-brother has only been sentenced for the one occasion which she reported having been abused, in 2016.

He has been sentenced to four years and a day in prison and five years probation following his release.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Four years for man who abused sister until she took her own life”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.