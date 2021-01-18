Flouters Claim They ‘Didn’t Know There Was a Pandemic’

FLOUTERS fined by police as they claim they ‘didn’t know there was a pandemic’.

As the global pandemic continues to grow, the excuses of flouters are growing thin. With the UK now in its third national lockdown and cases growing, police are still being forced to attend incidents where all the restrictions are being broken.

Hampshire Police officers attended a house in Basingstoke on Saturday January 16, after an illegal party was reported. The police were in for a surprise as the partygoers even claimed that they knew nothing of the global pandemic.

Police took to Twitter and tweeted, “The occupants were spoken to and claimed to be unaware of the global pandemic, as they never watch the news!”

“#ThereAreNoWords”.

