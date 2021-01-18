FIRST vaccine doses halted in Spain’s Valencian Community amid Pfizer delays

The Department of Health in the Valencian Community has decided to refrain from administering anymore first-time Covid jabs to health workers and instead focus on giving the second injection to nursing home residents. The decision was made after Pfizer announced that it would be reducing its weekly shipment by 44 per cent as it made modifications to its manufacturing plant in Belgium to keep up with demand.

After hearing about the vaccine delay, president of the Valencian Community Ximo Puig fumed that it “causes us a great upheaval” and that healthcare facilities would “lose a week” in their vaccination plans.

Pfizer has committed to the European Union to resume the planned supply from the week of January 25.

