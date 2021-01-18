Firefighters fine-tune rescue tactics in simulated missing person search

ALMUÑECAR Firefighters have carried out a simulation to search for missing persons in the event of a possible building collapse.

USING dogs, the fire department adopted the Arcón Method – created by Professor Jaime Parejo García – regarding it as the most effective means to find people trapped in rubble.

The simulation, attended by several councillors, together with representatives from the Local Police, Civil Protection and the Guardia Civil, took place in the municipal depot next to the IES Al Andalus de Almuñécar.

Councillor for Citizen Security, Francisco Robles, volunteered to take part and was hidden ‘buried’.

Two dogs trained by the Arcón Method and belonging to the Almuñécar Fire Station participated in the search tasks, and quickly located their ‘missing’ person.

After the drill, an informative talk about the Arcón Method event was held at the Casa de la Cultura.

The Arcón Method is an official system for the training and intervention of canine teams for the search, detection and rescue of people buried alive, lost people, explosives, cancer cells, and even Covid-19.

The method has been created after 12 years of arduous research and innovation by Professor Jaime Parejo García, and has been endorsed by prestigious universities as “an important scientific advance for the good of humanity”.

