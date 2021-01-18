Exploratory testing to calculate extent of pandemic infections in one town

THE Deputy Mayor of Fuengirola, Rodrigo Romero, and the Councillor for Health, Javier García Lara, recently visited the Covid-19 testing mobile unit supplied by the Andalucian Health Service.

Located by the town’s exhibition centre, it carried out antigen tests on 1,000 local residents who had been invited to attend via an SMS message sent by the Regional Ministry of Health in an endeavour to find out the extent of the epidemic in the municipality.

Romero thanked all the residents who attended the test centre for their collaboration in this initiative and asked everyone in Fuengirola “to take maximum precautions to avoid further contagion”.

