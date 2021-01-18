EUROSTAR Could Go Bust By April Without A Rescue Package warn business leaders and MPs



The number of passengers using the majority French Government-owned Eurostar service has dropped by an astounding 95 per cent since the start of the pandemic, and has now reduced its service to just two per day.

Many top London firms have written over the weekend to the Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, about projected worries that Eurostar could go out of business by as early as April, urging the Government to step in and do something.

Sir Roger Gale was among 12 MPs who urged Chancellor Rishi Sunak to speak with the French ministers and offer Eurostar a joint French/UK financial support package, and he commented, “The fact is, the fast link line from London St Pancras to Ashford and beyond to the tunnel is paid for on a per-use basis by Eurostar and if they are not using it that means on that line the fares domestically potentially will have to rise”.

He added, “It is a vital link to mainland Europe. I don’t believe we’ve actually done enough to support our transport industries and I include aviation in that. But I do think there is a case for offering some help to make sure that Eurostar survives”.

A spokesman for Eurostar said, “We are encouraged by the government-backed loans that have been awarded to airlines and would once again ask that this kind of support be extended to international high-speed rail, which has been severely impacted by the pandemic”.

