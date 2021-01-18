Euro Weekly News CEO Michel Euesden ‘On-Air’ With BBC Merseyside Radio.

Michel Euseden gave a live interview on Monday morning, Jan 18, to BBC Merseyside Radio. She was invited on to give an insight into how Brexit has affected the lives of the many thousands of expat residents in Spain. Michel said the paper was picked up and read every Thursday and was a major source of information as to whats going on in Spain and, more importantly, what new rules there are regarding the Covid restrictions- all explained in English for the non-Spanish speaking reader. The interview also included expat Jan Miller, from Warrington in Cheshire, who moved to Spain in December 2020. She goes on to describe the ‘interesting’ journey she is experiencing as she starts her new life with her husband and their two best friends while they settle down in Spain.

Listen to the full interview below.

Michel Euesden was also recently interviewed by a BBC news team at the EWN offices. The short documentary was intended to explain just how life is changing on the Costa del Sol for the many thousands of expats the paper serves.

