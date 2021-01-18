Elderly woman gets locked in Chinese Bazar when they close

A WOMAN, 87, got left inside a Chinese Bazar in Torrelavega, Madrid when they closed.

According to reports, the woman went to the shop in Calle Joaquin Cayon and got locked inside when the owners closed for the night without realising she was there.

She stood in the shop window for more than half an hour waving to passers-by to attempt to get help, but many people believed that she was part of the window decoration.

When some finally did call for help, three police officers and a locksmith were needed to get the woman out of the shop, and she was finally released, in good health although a little shaken, at around 9.45pm.

2021 empieza genial jajaja, dejan encerrada a una señora en los chinos de 4 caminos. Simplemente Torrelavega 😂 pic.twitter.com/NOj0XdLNTY

— Javier GR 💢 (@javiergr912) January 16, 2021

