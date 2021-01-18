David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF Names Phil Neville as Head Coach

DAVID Beckham’s Inter Miami CF Names Phil Neville as the Club’s Head Coach – Hours After He Stepped Down as the England Women Team’s Boss

Inter Miami CF announced today (January 18) that it has named Phil Neville as head coach ahead of the 2021 Major League Soccer season (MLS). Neville’s addition to the Club is pending receipt of his work visa. The announcement comes after it was announced he was leaving his role with the English Women’s team today with immediate effect.

“I am incredibly delighted for this opportunity to coach Inter Miami and to work with Chris and the entire ownership group. This is a very young club with a lot of promise and upside, and I am committed to challenging myself, my players and everyone around me to grow and build a competitive soccer culture we can all be proud of,” said incoming Inter Miami CF Head Coach Phil Neville.

“This fantastic soccer-loving market deserves consistent performances and a winning mentality, and I look forward to getting to work,” he concluded.

David Beckham, long time friend of Phil Neville, and Inter Miami CF Co-Owner said: “I am very happy with the leadership group we have established to lead the team as we turn the page following our inaugural season and look forward to having Chris and Phil join us soon.

“I have known Phil since we were both teenagers at the Manchester United Academy. We share a footballing DNA having been trained by some of the best leaders in the game, and it’s those values that I have always wanted running through our Club.

“Phil has deep experience in football, as a player and as a coach at both club and international level, and over his career he has worked with many of the finest managers and players in the game. I know his qualities as a person, his decency, loyalty and honesty – and his incredible energy and work ethic. Anyone who has played or worked with Phil knows he is a natural leader, and I believe now is the right time for him to join.”

Neville led the England Women’s National Team to the 2019 SheBelieves Cup title after a distinguished playing career of 20 years.

