Danny Drinkwater Joins Turkish Side Kasimpasa On Loan from Chelsea

DANNY Drinkwater Joins Turkish Side Kasimpasa SK on a Six-Month Loan from Chelsea – with the London club paying the vast majority of his salary.

30-year-old Danny Drinkwater has completed his moved on loan to Kasimpasa until the end of this season having only made 23 appearances for Chelsea since arriving at the club in 2017.

He has scored one goal for the Stamford Bridge club, with his last first-team appearance for the Blues coming in the 2018 Community Shield.