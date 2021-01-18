DANNY Drinkwater Joins Turkish Side Kasimpasa SK on a Six-Month Loan from Chelsea – with the London club paying the vast majority of his salary.
30-year-old Danny Drinkwater has completed his moved on loan to Kasimpasa until the end of this season having only made 23 appearances for Chelsea since arriving at the club in 2017.
He has scored one goal for the Stamford Bridge club, with his last first-team appearance for the Blues coming in the 2018 Community Shield.
The English midfielder has spent time on loan in the Premier League with Burnley and Aston Villa but now moves to the Turkish top flight with Kasimpasa, who are currently sat in mid-table in the Super Lig.
Drinkwater arrived from Leicester City for £35 million, where he had won the Premier League title playing alongside N’Golo Kante. His Blues debut came in a 2-1 League Cup win over Everton and was followed by a succession of substitute appearances, and starts in an important draw at Anfield and impressive win over Newcastle United.
His first goal for the club came in our last fixture of 2017, a fine effort as Chelsea thrashed Stoke City 5-0 at Stamford Bridge.
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Danny Drinkwater Joins Turkish Side Kasimpasa On Loan from Chelsea”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.