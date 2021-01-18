Dangerous “Self-Entitled” Sexual Predator Jailed

A DANGEROUS and “self-entitled” sexual predator has been jailed.

Barry Price, aged 24 of no fixed address, has been described as “self-entitled” and “dangerous” after he set up a fake social media profile with the aim of luring girls, who he then raped and sexually assaulted.

Price had lured more than one victim with his fake Facebook profile where he claimed to be only 17. He then met his victims and raped and sexually assaulted them after forcing them to put their phones on ‘airplane mode’.

He was unanimously found to be guilty of four counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and two counts of false imprisonment. He was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday, January 15, to 14 years in jail with an additional four years.

The Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Team’s Detective Sergeant Clare Gilbert, said, “I am satisfied to see that Price will now be incarcerated for such a significant time after committing these heinous sexual offences, by deliberately hiding his true identity on social media for the purpose of gaining access to young girls.

“The fact that Price has been jailed for this length of time reflects the severity of his offending and the trauma and anguish he inflicted on his victims.

“Seeing this length of sentence handed down drives us to do the work we do, and will continue to do, every single day to protect the public.”

