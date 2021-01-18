Cudeca Hospice receives two significant donations to support its work

THE Casino Torrequebrada based in the Benalmadena suburb of the same name has donated the sum of €2,902.20 to the Cudeca Hospice which arranges palliative care for those suffering from cancer.

Every year, the Casino finds itself accumulating what it refers to as ‘orphan chips’ which have been left behind by players at the table and it was considered totally appropriate for this money to be donated to Cudeca due to the loss of much of its income in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The official handover was made by the casino to Cudeca representatives with the involvement of the Benalmadena Council which is a strong supporter of the hospice.

On January 13, the Estepona Council also presented Cudeca with a cheque for €7,000 which had been raised through a special concert in late December featuring Miguel Poveda.

