THE Tivoli World amusement park in Benalmadena has fallen on hard times as it nears its 50th anniversary and has been placed into Administration which causes concern for the local council.

Mayor of Benalmadena, Víctor Navas and the Councillor for Urban Planning, María Isabel Ruiz, called a press conference outside of Tivoli World to announce the collaboration of the council with the University of Malaga (UMA).

The hope is that the legal minds at the university will be able to establish binding reasons to ensure that the amusement park remains and re-opens rather than see it fall to urban development.

According to Navas, Tivoli World is an important and iconic element for the municipality and the research is aimed at discovering whether it could continue in its present role and whether this is likely to be financially viable.

If the UMA can find a strong argument in law, then the Benalmadena Council plans to make a proposal to the Junta de Andalucia to include the land in the Plan for the Ordination of the Territory of Andalucia (POTA) and then declare it an important tourist attraction.

As a potential employer and tourist attraction, Navas considers this an important part of the attraction of the town.

