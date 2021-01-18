COSTA Blanca tourism sector writes off Easter 2021 and casts a hopeful eye towards the summer

A surge in coronavirus infections during the third wave of the pandemic in Spain, as well as municipality confinements, curfews and early closing hours for bars and restaurants mean that the tourism industry in the Costa Blanca has all but written off Easter 2021 and instead turns it’s hopeful eye to a holiday boom in the summer.

“We take Holy Week for lost, we are already looking towards summer,” the president of the Association of Tourist Apartment Companies on the Costa Blanca (Aptur), Miguel Ángel Sotillos said.

After a diabolical year for the industry, which saw hotel occupancy barely hit 30 per cent last summer, Sotillos lamented that “we will lose Easter but loo hopefully to the summer, to see of the situation improves with the vaccine campaign.”

In fact, many tour operators, including TUI, have already reported a surge in online booking for holidays to Spain’s Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol in the summer of 2021.

