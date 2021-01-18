Chinese Doctors Claim They Were ‘Silenced’ Over ‘True’ Coronavirus Origin.

Early last summer in 2020, after the outbreak in Wuhan, had subsided and its lockdown was lifted, senior medical professionals from one of its hospitals held a secret meeting with a citizen journalist, who secretly filmed them. Despite their fears of surveillance, they outlined the cover-up of the outbreak by the Chinese authorities.

It is understood that a new ITV documentary, Outbreak: The Virus That Shook The World, will show a medic making the shocking claims. In the piece, he is said to say: “We were told not to speak out. Provincial leaders told the hospitals not to tell the truth.”

According to reports, a senior Wuhan medic will claim: “We all felt there shouldn’t be any doubt about human-to-human transmission.” The documentary adds that Covid was spreading rapidly for 12 days from January 5, but the Chinese reported no new cases.

Yesterday, Jan. 17, it was reported that Donald Trump’s administration was ramping up accusations that China covered up the existence of the disease. Claims were made that intelligence reports will be released ‘in days’ containing evidence Wuhan researchers fell ill with Covid-19-like symptoms long before the world knew of the virus.

A WHO team of experts are currently in Wuhan, as soon as their isolation period is over they are going to start to examine the lab and try to determine if indeed the virus emanated in the city at al.

