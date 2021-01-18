China in the Black despite pandemic

If everyone were told that the only country in the world in the “black” was the country that gave us the virus you would be forgiven for being sceptical.

China is, without a doubt to most people the country that gave us Covid, but why is it in a financial state like no other country?

China is in the black with the US, Germany, UK, Japan, France, Italy and India all in the red some more than others.

Beijing claims to have brought the virus under control by strict border control and its also managed to create a bit of growth as well with a 2.3 per cent rise in the expansion of the economy which in a world crisis is unheard of.

China claims its seized market share from rivals under pressure or close to collapse.

It also has made, sold and exported most of the worlds medical equipment used closely with the pandemic, couple that with the cheapest labour on the planet, and that could be the reason why the only country in the world right now making a profit is the one that first had the virus.

Strange times indeed.

