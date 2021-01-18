CHILD suffering rare syndrome linked to Covid after outbreak of the virus at her school

Seven-year-old Sienna Maguire was rushed to hospital on January 10 after her lips and tongue turned red and her temperature soared. Weeks before, there had been an outbreak at her school where seven students and a teacher tested positive for coronavirus, but little Sienna hadn’t shown any symptoms at the time.

Sienna was rushed by her mum Debbie to Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, in Grimsby, but was transferred to Sheffield Children’s Hospital when antibiotics failed to bring her temperature down.

Debbie said: ‘The consultant explained to me that she suspected Sienna had something called Paediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome which is related to Covid-19 and causes inflammation around the body, and can cause tissue damage or organ failure.

‘She told me that she’s seeing five or six kids a week with this and that they do recover. I cried – this was so good to hear.’

Little Sienna was eventually discharged from hospital on Friday, January 15 and her relieved mum said she is recovering well at home.

