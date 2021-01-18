CHARLES AND CAMILLA Suffer Huge Blow As Key Staff Member Resigns from the royal household



Prince Charles and Camilla have suffered a huge blow, as their communications secretary, Julian Payne, decides to leave the royal household, after working for five years with the couple.

-- Advertisement --



Mr Payne, aged 72, was a key member of the royal household, having started work there in 2016, having been previously with Sky, the BBC, and Burberry, but has now left to take a job as Chair of Corporate Affairs EMEA for global public relations firm Edelman.

His role at the BBC was as Director of Communications and is widely regarded as the person most responsible for improving the public images of Charles and Camilla, by introducing them to Facebook and Twitter, where their official account has 934,000 followers @ClarenceHouse.

In 2018, Charles was voted GQ Man Of The Year, was the first royal to use Zoom, and launched his own clothing line which was featured in Vogue magazine, all of which can be credited to the skills of Mr Payne.

The timing of Julian Payne’s resignation is unfortunate for the royal couple, with the Netflix series ‘The Crown’ bringing a lot of negative attention to the royals as Season 4 dealt harshly with the love-triangle between Prince Charles, his wife Princess Diana, and Camilla Parker Bowles, bringing them to disable the replies function in the Twitter account after receiving barrages of abuse online about the way the show portrayed them all.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Charles And Camilla Suffer Huge Blow As Key Staff Member Resigns”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.