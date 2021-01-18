Caretakers Sought For Deserted Irish Island

CARETAKERS sought for an unusual position on a deserted Irish island

A couple looking to get away from it all may have found the perfect job opportunity as an idyllic island off the southern coast of County Kerry in Ireland is in need of live-in caretakers. The Great Blasket Island, or An Blascaod Mor in the native tongue, has been uninhabited since 1954, but welcomes a host of visitors throughout the year.

The birthplace of renowned author Peig Sayers, the island doesn’t have any hot water or electricity, but offers 1,100 acres of gloriously rugged mountains as well as an abundance of native plant and animal life.

A similar caretaking position was offered for the summer of 2020, and the role saw more than 40,000 applicants from all over the world, including Mexico, Finland and Argentina.

** Job Application **

The form for the Island Caretaker position is now live on our website. A little different this year, we created a Frequently Asked Question page followed by an application form. Make sure you read all the questions and tick the check box to proceed. pic.twitter.com/dZLsENDwEo — Great Blasket Island (@gbisland) January 15, 2021



