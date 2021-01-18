Canaries start level 3 restrictions today

The canaries are beginning their toughest restrictions yet, and a new alert level is brought in today.

The curfew is 10 pm till 6 am through the night and also a maximum number of 4 people only are allowed in any social gathering together.

This includes restaurants and cafes and public transport there will be a maximum of 50 per cent capacity.

Bingo halls’ casino arcades are all closed for the lockdown period or until local government decree.

Hospitals and local care centre visits are also cancelled except at the discretion of the doctor in charge.

This is an outline of the restrictions now in force along with Lanzarote but not Tenerife who by contrast, went into lower level 2.

The islands already hit by increased infection numbers and a PCR test only entry to the archipelago now have yet more medical logistical and financial battles to fight.

