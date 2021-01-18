BRITISH Ski Instructors To Be Questioned By Austrian Police After Covid Outbreak in an alpine resort

A group of 60 British trainee ski instructors travelled in mid-December to the tiny alpine Austrian village of Jochberg, which has a population of 1500, which has now been hit by an outbreak of Covid-19, which locals are blaming directly on the Brits, after reports of their non-stop partying.

Now, Elmar Rizzoli, the local health chief, has told The Sun, “Those instructors here will be questioned by the police to see what has been going on and to see if quarantine regulations have been broken. We need to make sure that social distancing measures have been adhered to and make sure there have been no infringements”.

The trainee instructors were scheduled to train at the Tyrolean Ski Instructor School, but when the local lockdown came into force, no classes were allowed, although it has been said the school wants nothing to do with them after the outbreak.

Locals had questioned why the Brits were allowed in, but they had arrived four days before the official lockdown, so at the time were not breaking any restrictions.

