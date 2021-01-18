British epidemiologist warns ‘Covid tongue’ is becoming more frequent

BRITISH epidemiologist Tim Spector has warned via Twitter that what was a rarer symptom of coronavirus, known as Covid tongue, is becoming more frequent.

COVID symptoms usually include a high fever, a new continuous cough, and losing your sense of taste or smell, but according to Spector, who runs the ZOE Covid Symptom Study app, any new skin rash or mouth ulcer could be caused by Covid-19.

The professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, says that one in five people with Covid-19 in the UK “has less common symptoms that do not appear on the official list of the PHE).

The Covid tongue symptom, which has gone largely unnoticed by experts, he explains, is on the rise, as he reports observing “a growing number of cases with Covid tongues and strange mouth ulcers.”

“If you have a strange symptom or even just a headache and fatigue, stay home!” Spector has warned.

Some people have likened the appearance of Covid tongue to another condition, known as Geographic tongue, an inflammatory condition that causes patches to develop all over the surface of the tongue that appear similar to a map.

While the condition may look alarming, it’s completely harmless, and it usually clears up within a few days or weeks.

