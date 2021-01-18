Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit rocket company, has finally succeeded in putting its first satellites up into space, using Cosmic Girl, one of his modified 747 Jumbo jets as the carrier, after failing with his previous attempt in May 2020.

The jet took off from its base in the Mojave desert in California at 10:38am local time, and flew out over the Pacific, then, just one hour later, flying at an altitude of 35,000ft, it banked hard right and dropped LauncherOne, the 21m-long rocket that was clamped under its left wing.