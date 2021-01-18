Bleak day in Axarquia with highest number of new cases since start of pandemic

Bleak day in Axarquia with the highest number of new cases in the region since the start of the pandemic.

IN its latest Covid update today, Monday, January 18, the Junta de Andalucia has announced 456 new positives and five deaths since Friday, January 15.

Two of the fatalities occurred in Rincon de la Victoria, a further two in Torrox and one in Velez Malaga.

The latter is once again the municipality with the highest number of new infections in the region, with 281.


Of the remainder of positives, 89 have been reported in Rincón de la Victoria; 22 in Torrox; 10 in Nerja and Algarrobo; seven in Benamocarra; five in Moclinejo; four in Alcaucin and Periana; three in Sayalonga, Benamargosa, Colmenar and Riogordo; two in Almachar, El Borge, Frigiliana and La Viñuela; and one in Comares, Cutar, Alfarnate and Totalan.

In addition, Health revealed 21 patients have recovered from the virus in Velez-Malaga, Torrox, Rincon de la Victoria, Nerja, Almachar and Algarrobo.


The incident rate per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days in the Axarquia Health District has risen significantly and now stands at 732.

On Friday, January 18, it was 545.3.

Since the start of the pandemic, 5,662 positives have been registered, of which 3,414 have officially recovered, and 91 Covid-related deaths.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Bleak day in Axarquia with highest number of new cases since start of pandemic".





Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

