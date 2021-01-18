Birmingham medic brands binned COVID-19 vaccines ‘Criminal’, as leftovers are thrown away.

Doctors have claimed that doses of the coronavirus vaccine are being wasted and thrown away, as health official have warned them that vaccines left over at the end of the day should not be used to give staff a second dose, reports The Mirror.

-- Advertisement --



According to the Telegraph, director of professional support at Birmingham Local Medical Committee, Dr Robert Morley said, “This is ridiculous, bordering on the criminal, to actually be wasting vaccines when you have the worst global healthcare crisis for a century.”

Dr Morley explained that as GP surgeries vaccinate the priority groups it can be hard to predict how many of the expected people, will actually turn up to be vaccinated, and this means that if appointments are missed, doses are left over. Morley claims that NHS England had given guidelines on the management of the vaccine, but that some surgeries in a bid to avoid being in trouble have thrown away left over doses. Others are said to be using them to the greatest effect and giving their healthcare workers their second dose, to avoid wastage.

A spokesperson for NHS England said, “There is absolutely no reason why vaccine should be wasted.

“Local vaccination sites should be managing their appointment lists to ensure all appointments are filled and they have a back-up list of patients and staff who can receive the vaccine at short notice.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Birmingham Medic Brands Binned Vaccines ‘Criminal’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.