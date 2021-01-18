Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Split After 1 Year Together.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have split after almost a year of dating. According to reports the duo ‘mutually’ decided to go their separate ways. ‘Ben is no longer dating Ana, She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.’ said a source.

“The breakup was amicable, [but] she was the one who called things off. Ben and Ana were moving in different directions in their lives and stopped seeing eye to eye. The two couldn’t work through their differences and have decided to end their relationship.” continued the source.

The Oscar winner, 48, and the actress, 32, filmed Deep Water together before sparking romance rumours. The pair were first linked in March 2020 when they were spotted vacationing in Cuba. The twosome were seen “making out” in Costa Rica later that month. Us Weekly then confirmed they were “happy together and officially dating.”

