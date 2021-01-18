Autonomous Communities Set For Second Dose Of Covid Vaccine

ALL Autonomous Communities Are Set For The Second Dose Of Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine This Week

Autonomous communities across Spain are already administering the second dose of Pfizer’s vaccine against covid-19 after eight communities began the second round of the vaccination process today (January 18) – with Araceli Hidalgo (96), said to be the first person to be vaccinated in Spain, receiving her second dose this morning.

The second dose will be administered to residents and healthcare professionals throughout Spain, although the vaccine requires at least one week to create immunity.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health recalled that prevention measures, the use of a mask, social distancing and hand washing, must also be maintained among vaccinated people.

According to Health, the vaccination strategy against covid-19 in Spain is going as planned with the latest data reported on Friday, January 15, stating that 1,139,400 vaccines have been distributed and 768,950 administered – with a new weekly batch of doses of Pfizer’s vaccine arriving from Belgium this morning.

In total, 205,727 doses will be distributed equally among the autonomous communities, ensuring that all of them can administer the second dose to the people who have it this week.

In total, Spain will receive 4,591,275 doses of the Pfizer vaccine with which 2,295,638 people will be immunised.

In addition, on January 12, the first Moderna vaccines arrived in Spain, which have also been distributed since last week.

In total, 599,500 doses will be distributed among all the autonomous communities in a period of five weeks, until the third week of February included.

