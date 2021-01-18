Australian Armed Raid in Search of a Cat

AN Australian man allegedly carried out an armed raid on a Melbourne animal shelter in search of his cat, that had brought him “back from the brink”.

Tony Wittman, aged 44 has been accused of raiding an animal shelter on Monday January 14, with an assault rifle while dressed in camouflage kit. The court heard how Wittman had raided the Lost Dogs’ Home in Melbourne after being told that he needed to wait until the next day to get his cat back that had gotten lost.

Wittman is looking at a series of serious offences for the incident including kidnapping, armed robbery, firearm offences and false imprisonment. According to the BBC when Wittman arrived at the shelter he tied a woman up and allegedly said, “If you do as I say and listen to me, I won’t shoot you.” He then demanded that before calling the police she should count to 100.

Even with the armed raid, Wittman did not manage to retrieve his cat, and came back to the shelter the next day, before being arrested and admitting to the crimes. Bail has been denied and he is due back in court in April.

