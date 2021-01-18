Armed Protesters Gather At Heavily Fortified American State Capitols.

Groups of heavily armed Americans have begun meeting up and forming groups at various state capitols across the US, including in Michigan, Ohio, Oregon, and Texas, for protests ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. -- Advertisement --



Roughly two dozen members of the radical anti-government “boogaloo” movement have congregated outside the statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. The “Boogaloo Boys” are a loosely termed group of right-wing extremists who either expect or want to incite the “boogaloo,” a second American civil war. Many espouse openly white supremacist and neo-Nazi views. They are all staunchly pro-gun, and the majority of them are loyal supporters of Donald Trump. According to reports, armed protesters have also now started gathering at the state capitols in Lansing, Michigan, Salem, Oregon, and Austin, Texas. Security has been stepped up in recent days after the FBI warned of the potential for armed protests in Washington and at all 50 state capitol buildings ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on this coming Wednesday.



Posts on pro-Trump and far-right online networks had called for armed demonstrations on Sunday in particular, but some militias told their followers not to attend, citing heavy security or claiming the planned events were police traps.

