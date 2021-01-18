ARMED gang storm market town house and steal night vision goggles in a violent raid.

A masked gang broke into the property in Stockham Park, Wantage on Thursday at around 9 pm. A trio in masks and carrying a gun first threatened and the violently attacked a man in his 30s. The gang made off having stolen a pair of night vision goggles, cash and cigarettes in the aggravated burglary.

-- Advertisement --



Police are appealing for witnesses and Detective Nicola Clark, the Investigating officer for Thames Valley Police said, “This is a serious offence in which a firearm was used to threaten to the victim.

“I am appealing to anyone with any doorbell, CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage in and around the area to contact the force.”

Anyone with any information can contact the police directly quoting incident number 43210018369, or anonymously contact CrimeStoppers.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Armed Gang Storm Market Town House and Steal Night Vision Goggles”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.