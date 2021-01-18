Another ball of fire spotted crossing southern Spain

ANOTHER ball of fire was seen crossing the sky in Andalucia at a speed of 104,000 km/h at around 5.20am on Saturday, January 16.

It was caught by SMART project detectors from the observatories of Calar Alto (Almeria), Sierra Nevada (Granada), Sevilla and La Hita in Toledo.

The rock was part of a comet which upon impacting the atmosphere at such a high speed became incandescent at a height of 93 kilometres south of Badajoz and headed in a southwest direction into Andalucia. It went out at a height of 35 kilometres above the town of Fuenteheridos in Huelva.

It was so bright that it could be seen from a distance of 500 kilometres.

It was of an intense blue colour according to astrophysicist Jose Maria Madiedo from the Andalucia Institute of Astrophysics (IAA-CSIC) who is in charge of the SMART project which tracks such occurrences.

It was travelling even faster than another rocket which was also seen crossing the sky in the area just a few days earlier.

