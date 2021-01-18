ANIMALS feeling the after effects of storm Filomena in Spain.

A snow covered Madrid has been the scene of abandoned cars and buses, and mass snow ball fights, but many animals have, and are still suffering due to storm Filomena and the extreme cold that followed.

Many animal associations in Madrid are working hard to ensure animals are fed and safe in animal rescues and in feral cat colonies. The snow hit city has seen rescue centres snowed in and crushed, and cat colonies blocked off from their human feeders.

The environmental department is setting up processes similar to those seen during lockdown. This will allow people to bring food to the edge of cat colonies that are in areas that are currently unsafe for people to enter due to snow damage. The park staff will then be able to distribute the food to ensure safety.

