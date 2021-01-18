Andalucían Municipalities May Face Tougher Restrictions

ANDALUCIAN municipalities may face tougher restrictions if coronavirus cases aren’t brought under control

The vice president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juan Marín, confirmed that the expert committee will be meeting on Friday, January 22 and will not hesitate to increase restrictions in those areas where the spread of infection is not contained. The committee will examine the impact so far of the restrictions introduced in Andalucía on January 15, which saw municipality closure affect eight provinces that had a cumulative incidence rate of 500 or above per 100,000 inhabitants.

Speaking on Canal Sur Television on Monday, January 18, the vice president said: “The results of the new measures will not be seen until 14 or 21 days have elapsed, but if this week it is not contained, there will be new measures on Friday.”

Currently, bars, restaurants and non-essential shops are not allowed to open at all in municipalities with a Covid-19 incidence rate of more than 1,000 per 100,000 people, as in the case of Albox, Coin, Alameda and several other areas.

According to current figures released by the Junta de Andalucía, Marbella, Fuengirola and Malaga are all skirting very close to the 500 case level, and could face border closures if the numbers don’t improve by Friday. If the spread of infection isn’t contained in these areas, Marin said, the Junta will seriously consider “the decisions that have to be made.”

