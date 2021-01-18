THE ALMERIA 2.8 million euro water infrastructure plan is practically complete with a total of 32 projects.

Almeria Provincial Council has shown that providing clean water to residents is a priority and they have invested 2.8 million euros in the Water Infrastructure Plan (PIHA) since 2018. The 32 projects are either completed or soon to been completed and have improved the water availability in the Levante, Alpujarra, Filabres-Alhamilla, Los Vélez, Almanzora and Poniente regions of Almeria.

Óscar Liria, the deputy for Public Works said, “These are works in surveys, tanks and pipelines that, on the one hand, improve the service that citizens receive in their homes, guarantee water and, on the other, improve efficiency by avoiding leaks and breakdowns”.

