ALICANTE’S famous Plaza de Luceros gets a facelift with a generous €375,000

Alicante’s iconic Plaza de Luceros is finally set to get a much-needed refurb, as the Contracting Board plans to choose a contractor for the project at a meeting on Wednesday, January 20. Alicante City Council has revealed that nine companies submitted tenders for the job, which has been allocated €375,000 and a completion deadline of six months.

The objective of these works is “to recover and restore one of the most important emblematic moments of our city, with the aim of making it shine with all its grandeur and splendour”, explained councillor José Ramón González, who added that “a comprehensive intervention is going to be carried out, the general cleaning of the complex, the recovery of the damaged parts, the renewal of the waterproofing of the basin, updating the lighting of the monument and the fine-tuning of the hydraulic system”.

Central to the famous Plaza is the Los Luceros fountain, which was created by sculptor Daniel Bañuls and originally inaugurated in 1931. It currently sits at the convergence of the great avenues of Alicante, Alfonso el Sabio and Estación with Federico Soto and General Marvá.

