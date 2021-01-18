ALEXEI NAVALNY Urges Russians To Take To The Streets in a video released by his team



Alexei Navalny, Putin’s best-known domestic critic, and the opposition leader, currently locked up for 30 days in a makeshift jail in Moscow, has had a video released today (Monday) by his team, in which he urges his supporters to take to the streets

In the video, the 44-year-old Navalny tells people, “Do not be silent. Resist. Take to the streets, not for me, but for you”, with Leonid Volkov, the head of Navalny’s regional network confirming that steps are already underway for protests to be staged across Russia this coming Saturday 23.

In a previous video shot inside the courtroom after his short trial, Navalny told how he can not believe such a trial would be allowed to take place, saying, “I’ve seen a lot of mockery of justice, but the old man in the bunker (Putin) is so afraid that they have blatantly torn up and thrown away’ Russia’s criminal code. This is ultimate lawlessness”.

His supporters have already gathered outside the police station where he is being confined, chanting for Navalny to be freed, and his arrest has drawn condemnation from all over the world, with Canada, France, USA, and the EU states, all calling for him to be released.