Actor Tom Hardy Spotted In Gym During Lockdown

Tom Hardy was photographed casually walking out of a gym in London on Friday, January 15 with a sports bag on his back despite strict UK lockdown rules. However, representatives of the Peeky Blinders star insist that he was there strictly for work purposes.

The 43-year-old actor was spotted leaving Elevate Martial Arts in Richmond and pausing to look at his phone before strolling to his car. Hardy is an investor in the gym, which is currently closed to the public because of the current national lockdown.

A spokesperson for the actor told MailOnline that he was visiting the gym for ‘work purposes’ and was filming ‘social distanced instructionals within a COVID safe environment for Elevate’s forthcoming online support platform’.

