20-Year-Old Yan Bingtao beats John Higgins To Win Masters Title

20-YEAR-OLD Yan Bingtao beats John Higgins To Win The Masters Title And Become The Tournament’s Youngest Champion

Yan Bingtao, world number 11, won the prestigious Masters tournament in style, to claim his first major title – in a tournament played behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Higgins was considered to be the favourite going into the final, for whom it was the first final of this tournament since 2006. However, Yan, who has long been considered the most talented young snooker player from China, was not flustered by the occasion despite going 5-3 and 7-5 down at points – winning 5 of the next 6 frames to claim victory.

“I am very excited,” said Yan. “I have imagined how I would celebrate but I am very calm, even though in the last few frames I was not playing very well. But I did not give up.”

Higgins added: “It is a great achievement winning it at such a young age. I have played him the last few years. He has not much to learn in the tactical department and he is scoring as well now.

“He was fantastic. He has such an incredible all round game.

“He could be a world champion without a shadow of a doubt, so China is very lucky to have Yan.”

Yan, who is based in Sheffield, lifted the Paul Hunter trophy and took home a hefty £250,000 in prize money and is already considered one of the best players in the world at this age.

