The most unusual wax museum in the world is from Brazil and gaining popularity quickly.

Many of you have been to Madame Tussauds and been amazed at the real life-like images of very famous stars and celebrities.

-- Advertisement --



However, this museum is slightly different. The waxworks are so badly done that they are almost unrecognisable and very, very scary.

Arlindo Armacollo is the curator and maker of the waxworks in Rolandia in Brazil, a town with 60,000 people.

The 77-year-old Arlindo is very proud of his creations and thinks they, like the Madrid wax museum figures, are very close to the real thing.

Unfortunately, this faith in his own work is misguided but admirable. The models look nothing like the real thing and will terrify you to your very core.

Nelson Mandela Lady Diana Albert Einstein too name but a few he has got all the big names, but his inaccuracy and the scary look on some of them are earning him sympathy and is becoming ever more popular for virtual tours.

Some may have dubbed his work the Brazillian horror story, but he’s gaining notoriety.

Arlindo believes in his work, so that’s what matters. Still, we feel some of the models should come with the warning “people of a nervous disposition, please exercise caution when viewing the exhibits”.

Good luck to Arlindo Armacollo and his “alternative” waxworks.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “WAX HOUSE OF HORRORS”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.