Valencian Community: 2,729 New Infections as Confinement is Ruled Out

2,729 New Infections Have Been Reported in the Valencian Community as Ximo Puig Ruled Out Confinement Today (January 17)

The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has registered 2,729 new infections of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, confirmed by PCR tests in the Valencian Community.

The news comes after the President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, said in his institutional message on Sunday, January 17 that: “If we have to put new restrictions, we will do so from the conviction that there is no trade-off between health and the economy. Every measure has a cost, damage, a social, physical and psychological impact.”

The President of the Valencian Community has been criticised by some for tightening restrictions further despite already doing so earlier this month.

However, he stressed: “We have 7 out of 10 hospital beds occupied in the Community and it is a situation of hospital stress, but I want to send a message of serenity. Although hard days are coming, health care in the Valencian Community will be guaranteed”

The latest data shows that the total number of positives cases in the community has reached 207,570 people. At the moment, the Valencian Community has 3,494 people admitted to hospital, 278 in the ICU.

