Vaccine To Be Offered to UK’s over-70s and Extremely Vulnerable Next.

People aged over 70, and the clinically extremely vulnerable, will be invited to receive coronavirus vaccinations starting from Monday, Jan. 18. More than 3.8 million people, including those over 80, care home residents, and NHS staff, have so far already received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The first two groups will remain the priority but vaccination sites that have supply and capacity will be allowed to vaccinate those in the third and fourth groups as well.

It comes as the national vaccine programme continues to expand, with 10 more mass vaccination centres due to open on Monday and the government revealing on Sunday that the vaccine is being given at a rate of 140 per minute.

There are already seven mass vaccination sites across the country, as well as 1,000 GP-led surgeries and more than 250 hospitals providing jabs. The aim is for 88% of those most at risk of dying from coronavirus to receive their first jab by the middle of February, and 99% of this group by early spring.

