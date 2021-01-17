Brits Brace For Heavy rain, Melting Snow and Floods

Brits Brace For Heavy rain, Melting snow and Over 100 Flood Alerts.

Britons are set to be washed out with three days of heavy rain, melting snow and wet weather if the forecasts by the MET are proved right. Heavy downpours are likely going to batter Brits next week, with a 48-hour weather warning in place. The Met Office has warned of severe flooding which could cut off roads and cause power outages.

There are yellow weather rain warnings in place for three days next week, starting from Monday and ending on Wednesday. The Northwest of England, Manchester and all of Wales are most affected by the downpours. A broad area of rainfall will wash out these areas for 36 to 48 hours at least.

The heaviest rain will fall on western facing hills with as much as 60mm of rainfall expected to fall, the minimum forecast is around 30mm. However, some areas may see up to 200mm, the weather agency said.

The coronavirus vaccine rollout has been affected by the weather. Over-80s who were due to receive their jab at Newcastle’s Centre for Life were told they could re-book rather than risk making a trip in the icy conditions.

Newcastle Hospitals tweeted: “There’s enough vaccine for everyone, so don’t worry about making a trip to Newcastle.” And Leeds University has delayed the opening of its asymptomatic Covid-19 test centre.



