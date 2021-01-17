UK Government To Introduce ‘Shop Alone’ Policy.

Great news for the men in the household as family outings to the supermarket could be banned as part of tough new rules to stop the spread of coronavirus. Stores will be actively encouraged to impose a ‘shop alone’ policy after officials became concerned too many people were regarding it as a ‘trip out’ for their family to escape the monotony of the lockdown.

-- Advertisement --



Retail bosses are also expected to be told to provide more hand sanitising stations, and clearer signage to avoid trolley jams of customers to keep the flow to the tills as uninhibited as possible. Current covid restrictions state: ‘You may leave the home to shop for basic necessities, for you or a vulnerable person,’ however, the rule does NOT specify how many people are allowed to attend a shopping trip.

The government thinks that supermarkets have become a hotbed for spreading coronavirus because they are one of the few indoor places left open during the lockdown. Just recently, a Tesco store in Stretford closed as 50 staff tested positve recently.

It is thought that this is not an isolated case and that supermarkets, in general, are breeding grounds for the virus mainly due to the close proximity of the customers. The same applies to shopping centres or large gatherings of people. Many supermarkets across the UK have already strengthened their position on things like mask-wearing, with Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Tesco, Asda, Waitrose and M&S even reintroducing bouncers at the door to ensure customers are wearing face coverings.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK Government To Introduce ‘Shop Alone’ Policy”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.