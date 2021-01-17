Two men reported missing from Axarquia area found dead

TWO men who had been reported missing in separate incidents in the Axarquia area have both unfortunately been found dead.

German man, Stefan Zablotny, 32, had been reported missing from Rincon de la Victoria in Malaga on January 11. He had only been living in the area for a month and a half.

Meanwhile, Cristobal Rubia Rodriguez, 82, had been reported missing from Casabermeja on January 14.

It was revealed today, Sunday, January 17, that both men had sadly been found dead. The authorities thanked everyone who had been involved in the searches for their help on behalf of the relatives and friends of both men. Guardia Civil were involved in the searches.

